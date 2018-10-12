By Brian Maass

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — An Adams County sheriffs deputy who has served as an acting Sergeant, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation according to multiple sources familiar with the case.

A spokesman for the Adams County sheriffs office would not comment on the case being investigated which involves Deputy Michael Benson, who had been working in the jail.

Department spokesman Sgt. Jim Morgen said he would not comment on personnel issues. He declined to offer any information on Benson’s job status.

But several others familiar with the case said a law enforcement task force was involved with the investigation.

Reached by phone, Benson told CBS4 he had no comment on the ongoing probe.

Sue Lindsay, a spokesperson for the Adams County District Attorney’s office told CBS4 there were no current criminal charges against Benson and she had no further information.

