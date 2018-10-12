CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– One Colorado woman is getting into the convenience store business thanks to an opportunity from 7-Eleven.

Avalon Young won 7-Eleven’s Women Franchise Giveaway. The company waived the nearly $190,000 in franchise fees so Young could achieve the dream of owning her own business.

Young celebrated the grand opening of her store in Castle Rock on Thursday.

“It’s such an incredible opportunity to do what I love, and have a brand partner that is supporting me through the process of being my own boss,” said Young.

As part of the contest, 7-Eleven gave Young a check for $10,000 to donate to a charity of her choice. She passed it on to the Montessori Educational Foundation so schools can get new playground equipment.