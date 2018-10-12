  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:7-Eleven, Avalon Young, Castle Rock, Local TV, Montessori Educational Foundation

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– One Colorado woman is getting into the convenience store business thanks to an opportunity from 7-Eleven.

Avalon Young won 7-Eleven’s Women Franchise Giveaway. The company waived the nearly $190,000 in franchise fees so Young could achieve the dream of owning her own business.

7 11 woman owner 5vo frame 0 Woman Celebrates 7 Eleven Location After Winning Franchise Contest

(credit: CBS)

Young celebrated the grand opening of her store in Castle Rock on Thursday.

“It’s such an incredible opportunity to do what I love, and have a brand partner that is supporting me through the process of being my own boss,” said Young.

7 11 woman owner 5vo frame 756 Woman Celebrates 7 Eleven Location After Winning Franchise Contest

(credit: CBS)

As part of the contest, 7-Eleven gave Young a check for $10,000 to donate to a charity of her choice. She passed it on to the Montessori Educational Foundation so schools can get new playground equipment.

7 11 woman owner 5vo frame 440 Woman Celebrates 7 Eleven Location After Winning Franchise Contest

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s