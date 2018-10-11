By Karen Morfitt

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– A group of veterans is collecting donations for communities ravaged by hurricanes.

“I was four years in the Marine Corps and 15 years in Colorado Army National Guard,” Wesley Love said.

After the nearly two decades in the military, he retired but didn’t stop serving.

“I retired from the military doesn’t mean I’m done. There’s so much to do,” he said.

Now, Love helps run Boots 66, a veteran’s organization that goes beyond supporting military members but also stepping in when disaster hits.

“All kinds of stuff that can be on a shelf for a week or so with no trouble.”

Their latest endeavor is collecting donations for those rebuilding in New Bern, North Carolina after being hit by Hurricane Florence.

They are set up at the Lowes in Arvada, with stacks of 5-gallon buckets. They are asking people to take a bucket and fill it before bringing it back.

“We’ll take anything but furniture. Food clothing, insect repellent, there’s a lot standing water. Perishables, dog food, cat food,” Love said.

As soon as they can fill, their full size moving truck full of donations they will start the more than 30-hour trek back East.

It’s one of their longest drives but not their first, having helped following Hurricane Harvey and following severe flooding Northern California.

“We have been involved in several escapades,” Love laughed.

If you ask him why he does it, Love said it’s in his blood.

“Well, doing nothing is not an option… it’s just as simple as that,” he said.

For those who want to help, Boots 66 will be at the Arvada Lowes through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

LINK: Boots 66

