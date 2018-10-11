ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – At least three people broke into the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on Thursday. The crime happened early in the morning on the 5700 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard in Olde Town Arvada.

Surveillance video released by the store shows three people in hoodies with their faces hidden roaming about the store taking things. One of the crooks grabbed the cash register drawer but the owner of the store says it was empty.

The suspects used a rock to break the side door of the store so they could get in. The burglars got away with a couple of boxes of ammunition, knives and gloves.

Police say this is one of eight different break-ins that happened overnight in the area.