DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado author is coming together with a nonprofit to empower young women.

Author Dani Coplen wrote the children’s book “The Pretty Conversation,” which is all about inner beauty.

Coplen says she’s been guilty of telling her two little girls how pretty they are. She says it’s time to change the conversation.

“I realized that I wasn’t telling them all the other pretty amazing things about them, that they’re pretty kind, or pretty smart, or pretty brave. So the idea was to shift the language,” she said.

Part of the proceeds from Coplen’s book go toward Girls Inc Metro Denver. The nonprofit works to build strong and bold women.