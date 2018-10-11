Filed Under:Arvada, Arvada Army Navy Surplus, Jefferson County, Local TV, MC's Brooklyn Pizzeria, Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Park Hill

By Jamie Leary

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Businesses across the metro area are recovering after a string of smash-and-grabs this week. At least 16 have been reported across the Denver metro area since Tuesday. recent smash and grabs frame 883 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

The latest two cases reported in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood where thieves used a rock to smash through the door of a nail salon followed by the Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1533 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: Arvada Army Navy Surplus)

The owner of the cafe told CBS4, the thieves stole a safe, which they later ditched but the contents were unfortunately gone.

park hill smash and grab 10pkg frame 1681 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

Surveillance at the cafe shows at least two people wearing hooded sweatshirts breaking in around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

park hill smash and grab 10pkg frame 978 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)


While police have not connected them to other incidents, the thieves look eerily similar to the ones who broke into the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store just hours earlier.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1485 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

At least three people broke into the Arvada Army Navy Surplus store on Thursday. The crime happened early in the morning on the 5700 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard in Olde Town Arvada.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1808 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: Arvada Army Navy Surplus)

Surveillance video released by the store shows three people in hoodies with their faces hidden roaming about the store taking things. One of the crooks grabbed the cash register drawer but the owner of the store says it was empty.

There were 50 cameras inside the store, one captured a white 1990s Honda Civic leaving the scene.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1858 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: (credit: Arvada Army Navy Surplus)

The suspects used a rock to break the side door of the store so they could get in. The burglars got away with a couple of boxes of ammunition, knives and gloves.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1933 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: Arvada Army Navy Surplus)

Police say this is one of eight different break-ins that happened overnight in the Arvada area.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 115 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

In Littleton, Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating at least six smash-and-grabs that occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1173 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: MC’s Pizza)

MC’s Brooklyn Pizzeria showed CBS4 the surveillance. Once again, a rock was used to break the front door. While one person waits in a car, you can see one man visibly disappointed there is no cash in the drawer so the thief decided to take the tip jar.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 900 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: CBS)

It had $8 in cash inside.

In almost every one of these cases, the cost to fix the damage is far greater than anything the crooks could get their hands on.

arvada smash and grab 6pkg frame 1293 16 Smash & Grabs Investigated This Week Across Denver Metro Area

(credit: MC’s Pizza)

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says in the cases in Littleton, the getaway vehicle was a red Ford F350.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s