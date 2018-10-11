Filed Under:Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park, Ryan Albert
(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — The search for a missing hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park continued on Thursday after it was suspended because of adverse weather conditions.

Technical crews searching Longs Peak for 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, ran into extreme conditions on Tuesday including waist-deep snow drifts, wind, ice, cold temperatures and low visibility.



(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

The search was temporarily suspended due to a winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday.

Crews headed out on Thursday morning to search areas below tree line.



Ryan Albert (credit: CBS)

Albert was last seen in Denver on Oct. 4. Family members reported him overdue on Oct. 5. The four-day search has turned up no clues as to Albert’s whereabouts.

