ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — The search for a missing hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park continued on Thursday after it was suspended because of adverse weather conditions.

Technical crews searching Longs Peak for 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, ran into extreme conditions on Tuesday including waist-deep snow drifts, wind, ice, cold temperatures and low visibility.

The search was temporarily suspended due to a winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday.

Crews headed out on Thursday morning to search areas below tree line.

Albert was last seen in Denver on Oct. 4. Family members reported him overdue on Oct. 5. The four-day search has turned up no clues as to Albert’s whereabouts.