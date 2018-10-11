WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates winning the gold medal during the flower ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Creekside on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

By Ben Warwick

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – She needs just four World Cup wins to break the record for World Cup wins, but even if she doesn’t make it, Lindsey Vonn is hanging up her ski boots at the end of this season.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, Vonn, who lives and trains in Vail, will retire after the 2018-2019 ski season.

“If I get it [the record], that would be a dream come true,” Vonn is quoted as saying in the article. “If I don’t I think I’ve had an incredibly successful career no matter what. I’m still the all-time winningest female skier.”

The 33-year-old Minnesota native needs just four wins to break Ingemar Stnemark’s record. Vonn currently has 82 wins.

Barring injury, Vonn said she will race every downhill and super-G throughout the season. Her first race is in December at Lake Louise in Alberta.

