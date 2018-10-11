By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – For three consecutive days, the Denver metro area has stayed about 30 degrees below normal for the second week in October. That will change slightly on Thursday – we’ll be only 20 degrees below normal! Highs will be in the mid and upper 40s which is common for late November so this weather is far ahead of schedule.

Thursday will also be cloudy again but with the slightly “warmer” temperatures, we think any precipitation along the Front Range will be rain instead of snow. Light rain showers will be possible from late morning through late evening.

Meanwhile in the mountains we’ll continue to see snow on Thursday and some of the snow could be heavy at times. A Winter Weather Advisory continues through midnight Thursday for 5-10 inches west of Vail Pass and at least 3-6 inches for Summit County, Winter Park, and the I-70 corridor above Georgetown.

Friday will be sunny and warmer day with highs near 60° in the metro area. Then another storm will approach Colorado on Saturday with snow likely by Saturday night. The precipitation may start as rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins but should quickly transition into accumulating snow. At this time we expect at least 2-3 inches in the metro area and possibly more!

Regardless of snow amounts, it will turn COLD on Sunday. High temperatures will stay below freezing including for the Broncos game. And by Monday morning we’ll likely be shattering record low temperatures. The current record low in Denver for Monday (October 15) is 20° set in 1970. Right now it seems likely we’ll break that record.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.