Filed Under:Adonis Gomez, Conifer, Container Beating, Jefferson County, Wynn Sicthing
Wynn Sichting (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was sentenced to time in jail followed by probation for locking his nephew in a metal storage container for hours and beating him.

Wynn Sichting was sentenced on Thursday to four years probation with 10 months in jail as a condition of that probation.

jeffco shipping beating 6pkg transfer frame 198 Man Sentenced For Locking Nephew In Storage Container, Beating Him

Wynn Sichting (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say the 21-year-old victim went to his uncle’s home to get some personal items last September and then was held there against his will.

jeffco shipping beating 6pkg transfer frame 629 Man Sentenced For Locking Nephew In Storage Container, Beating Him

(credit: CBS)

The victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home for help. He was not seriously injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s