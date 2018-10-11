JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A man was sentenced to time in jail followed by probation for locking his nephew in a metal storage container for hours and beating him.

Wynn Sichting was sentenced on Thursday to four years probation with 10 months in jail as a condition of that probation.

Investigators say the 21-year-old victim went to his uncle’s home to get some personal items last September and then was held there against his will.

The victim was able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home for help. He was not seriously injured.