DENVER (CBS4)– The Metro Denver Dental Society hosted its annual “Freedom Day” on Thursday to help veterans and active military members.

The event provides free dental care not only to veterans and U.S. military, but also their immediate family members.

This wasn’t just for people who live in Denver, there are 29 locations all over Colorado that offered free dental work for Freedom Day.

