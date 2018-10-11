  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Charity Theft, Denver Downtown Detention Center, Denver Sheriff Department, Frank Gale, Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center
The Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center (credit: denvergov.org)

DENVER (AP) — A former Denver Sheriff Department official has been charged with the theft of almost $50,000 from a charity.

Frank Gale surrendered to police this month. According to a grand jury indictment, Gale wrote checks for more than $48,000 to himself from the organization’s account.

The Denver Post reports that Gale was fired from the sheriff’s department in January 2015 for giving preferential treatment to a captain facing a domestic violence charge. Gale was chief of the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center.

Gale’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Gale became president of the charity, Ecumenical Refugee and Immigration Services, in May 2015.

He also is accused of forging the name and signature of a former official on the title for a truck owned by the charity.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

