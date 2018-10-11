Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Habitat For Humanity, Habitat for Humanity CEO Build Day, Joe Ellis, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of CEOs left their offices vacant on Thursday to help families who are in need of a home. They put down the laptops and picked up hammers and saws to help Habitat for Humanity.

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis is among those who volunteered.

The project is at Sheridan Square in Denver, which is Habitat for Humanity’s largest development in Colorado.

broncos habitat build 5sotvo frame 749 Denver Broncos Joe Ellis Joins Others For Habitat For Humanity CEO Build Day

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Working along the volunteers is the man who will get to move into the home, along with his family, once its completed.

broncos habitat build 5sotvo frame 0 Denver Broncos Joe Ellis Joins Others For Habitat For Humanity CEO Build Day

David Bakuru (credit: CBS)

“It’s a good organization. They are helping me get my house, they are helping me achieve my goal when I came to America,” said David Bakuru.

broncos habitat build 5sotvo frame 501 Denver Broncos Joe Ellis Joins Others For Habitat For Humanity CEO Build Day

(credit: CBS)

This is the fifth year for the Habitat for Humanity CEO Build Day event.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s