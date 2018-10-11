DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of CEOs left their offices vacant on Thursday to help families who are in need of a home. They put down the laptops and picked up hammers and saws to help Habitat for Humanity.

Denver Broncos CEO Joe Ellis is among those who volunteered.

The project is at Sheridan Square in Denver, which is Habitat for Humanity’s largest development in Colorado.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Working along the volunteers is the man who will get to move into the home, along with his family, once its completed.

“It’s a good organization. They are helping me get my house, they are helping me achieve my goal when I came to America,” said David Bakuru.

This is the fifth year for the Habitat for Humanity CEO Build Day event.