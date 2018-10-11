(HOODLINE) – Looking for the best new bars in Denver? One of these spots might be just what you’re seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in search of some libations near you.

Yeah Baby

2811 Walnut St.,

Yeah Baby is a gin and disco pop-up brought to you courtesy of organic distillery CapRock and Jack Rabbit Hill, a winery situated in western Colorado, Eater Denver reports.

The art-filled space features lounge areas, spirits from CapRock and cocktails like the Tempest in a Teacup, made with peach brandy, London Fog tea and angostura bitters.

Yelpers are excited about Yeah Baby, which currently holds four stars out of five reviews on the site.

Joseph B., who reviewed the pop-up spot on Oct. 3, wrote, “Organic vodka, gin and brandies! The ordering system is different and the organic gin soda was amazing. … Above everything, I was able to get dancing. DJ was on point!”

“If you like cocktails, art and clubs, this is the place for you!” added Yelper Brad O. “This isn’t my thing, per se, but I certainly still appreciated it.”

Yeah Baby is open from 5 p.m.–2 a.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday and Tuesday for private events.)

Shanty Supper Club

1033 E. 17th Ave., North Capitol Hill

Shanty Supper Club is a traditional American eatery and cocktail bar from Tim Doherty, whose resume includes breakfast chain Syrup.

On the menu, look for seafood offerings, burgers and barbecue, along with signature cocktails like In From the Storm — a blend of Stolen smoked rum, ginger beer, bitters and lime. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, the restaurant and bar has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Stephanie K., who reviewed Shanty Supper Club on Oct. 3, wrote, “I don’t write reviews often, but always love to for a place done really well, especially somewhere new. Love the mix of Wisconsin comfort food with a cozy, cocktail bar vibe.”

And Yelper Elizabeth S. added, “I visited Shanty over a month ago and I’m still talking about what a delightful evening I had of enjoying good drinks, delicious food and the charming company of the Shanty staff.”

Shanty Supper Club is open from 4–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 4–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Monday.)

Improper City

3201 Walnut St., Suite 101, RiNo

Improper City is a beer garden and bar with a spacious interior, plenty of seating and an extensive lineup of local beers, wines and starters.

According to 303 Magazine, the new spot features the largest patio in Denver, measuring in at 12,000 square feet. Thirty-six beers are on tap, along with draft cocktails and nitro cold brew.

Improper City is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Shanna F., who visited the new bar on Sept. 15, wrote, “Found this place by chance while checking out the Art District and fell in love with the nitro cold brew here! Great industrial aesthetic and good vibes!”

“Hidden gem!” shared Yelper Megan R. “Jackie, the bartender, recommended some of their draft cocktails. La Paloma is a must! Will be back for one of their 20 plus beers on tap.”

Improper City is open from 7 a.m.–midnight on weekdays, 8 a.m.–midnight on Saturday and 8 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

Article provided by Hoodline.