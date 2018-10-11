Filed Under:Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow is nothing new to folks in Colorado. But it was a big deal for Broncos rookie receiver Courtland Sutton.

sutton Broncos Receiver Courtland Sutton Gets First Experience Playing In Snow

Courtland Sutton at practice as flakes fell at Broncos HQ on Wednesday. (credit: CBS)

Not only did he celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, he also got his first chance to play in the snow.

“I’m like really happy right now,” he said after practice.

Sutton said he felt like the biggest gift on his 23rd birthday Wednesday came from Mother Nature.

“I was standing next to some guys who played in the Big 10. You know it’s cold up there, so they’re used to it,” said Sutton, who played at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. “And I’m all excited and everything saying ‘It’s snowing outside! It’s snowing outside!’ and they were like ‘Calm down.'”

Sutton grabbed a hot chocolate in the locker room after practice. He might need some on the sidelines during Sunday’s game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, too.

A winter storm is predicted to arrive Saturday afternoon and snow is likely in the Denver metro area Saturday night into Sunday.

