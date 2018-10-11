Filed Under:International Space Station, Kazakhstan, Local TV, NASA, Nick Hague, Russia, Soyuz

KAZAKHSTAN (CBS4)– A NASA astronaut who graduated from the Air Force Academy, is recuperating after surviving an emergency landing shortly after launching for the International Space Station.

afa astronaut 5vo frame 0 Air Force Academy Graduate Survives Aborted Soyuz Mission

(credit: CBS)

Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are in what NASA director Jim Bridenstine described as “good condition” after surviving an emergency landing after a booster failure on a Russian Soyuz rocket Thursday.

afa astronaut 5vo frame 240 Air Force Academy Graduate Survives Aborted Soyuz Mission

(credit: CBS)

The rocket was transporting Hague and Ovchinin from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-month stay on the International Space Station.

s100065129 Air Force Academy Graduate Survives Aborted Soyuz Mission

NASA images of astronaut Nick Hague, cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin before Soyuz launch

NASA currently depends on Russian Soyuz launch systems to ferry crew members to the station.

NASA and Roscosmos said search-and-rescue teams responded quickly to retrieve the crew members, whose spacecraft parachuted to Earth in an emergency landing in Kazakhstan.

afa astronaut 5vo frame 330 Air Force Academy Graduate Survives Aborted Soyuz Mission

(credit: CBS)

Dramatic footage showed the capsule carrying the crew thumping down in a plume of dust, minutes after it launched.

The rocket had lifted off at 4:40 a.m. ET on a journey that was expected to involve four orbits of the Earth and take six hours.

afa astronaut 5vo frame 600 Air Force Academy Graduate Survives Aborted Soyuz Mission

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s