Filed Under:Aurora, Denver Health Medical Center, Eric Campion, Local TV, Peoria Street, Stan Mills, Zuton Lucero-Mills
Zuton Lucero-Mills (credit: CBS)

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– October 13 will mark one year since a driver with a bullet wound hit the Mills’ family car head-on. All six family members inside were hurt, three critically.

It has been a long but remarkable road to recovery for this family that includes 12 children.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 2374 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

Zuton Lucero-Mills (credit: CBS)

The six people in the crash were taken to three different hospitals. The most severely injured was mother and driver, Zuton Lucero-Mills. She was rushed to Denver Health, but doesn’t remember much.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 240 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: Mills Family)

“I remember driving,” said Zuton.

But Zuton never saw what hit her Chevy Suburban. She has plenty of pictures of the aftermath of the head-on collision.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 424 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: Mills Family)

“You can see the broken glass,” she showed CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

Another driver had crossed a median at 33rd and Peoria in Aurora before smashing into their SUV.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 364 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: CBS)

“The impact was like a bomb had been dropped on us,” said Stan Mills, husband, father and passenger in the front seat.

Stan and their four children in the SUV were hurt.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 690 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: CBS)

“I remember hearing my kids screaming,” Stan said.

Daughter Ashantay and Stan were in critical condition.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 900 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: Mills Family)

“Once I collected myself, I looked to my left and I saw my wife die,” said Stan.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 1124 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: Mills Family)

Zuton was pinned, both legs were broken. The steering wheel and dashboard had crushed her chest.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 1244 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: Mills Family)

“The impact of the accident caused a hole in my heart,” she explained.

“Her heart had actually stopped when she arrived here at the hospital,” said Dr. Eric Campion, trauma surgeon at Denver Health.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 1846 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: Mills Family)

Campion and a trauma team were able to repair the 2-inch tear in Zuton’s heart.

“Less than 1 percent really survive,” Campion said.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 600 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

Zuton Lucero-Mills and Stan Mills (credit: CBS)

Zuton spent more than two months in Denver Health Medical Center. Stan transferred there from another hospital to be by his wife’s side.

“To be able to talk to her, to be able to touch her, it meant everything to me,” he said.

mills family recovery 5pkg frame 1671 Mother Of 12 Who Survived Head On Crash Thanks Doctors, God

(credit: CBS)

Zuton is grateful to doctors, but believes her life was in other hands.

“God is the ultimate physician. God is the ultimate miracle worker. I would not be here if not for God,” she said.

Here with Stan to raise their 12 children and here to celebrate being alive.

The Mills say the case against the driver who hit their SUV is pending.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s