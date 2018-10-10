  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Archuleta County, Local TV, Pagosa Springs, Ski Season, Wolf Creek
(credit: Wolf Creek Ski Area)

By Ben Warwick

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – What’s the first ski resort to open in Colorado this season? It’s not Steamboat or Vail or Aspen or Breck.

Wolf Creek will open their lifts on weekends only starting Saturday, October 13th.

The ski area got 12 inches of snow on Monday, October 8th and another 10 inches on Wednesday, October 10th.

Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, and Nova lifts will also operate with very early season conditions and obstacles.

Lift tickets for those three runs will be $50 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $27 for children.

The lodge will open with a limited lunch menu, and Pathfinder Bar will open as well. The ski school will be available, as will the Wolf Pup program. Treasure Sports, the Ski Rental, and Boarder Dome will open, too.

A new lift, Charity Jane Express, is in its final stages of construction and will debut sometime this season.

For more, check out the Wolf Creek Ski Area website.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s