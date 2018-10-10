By Ben Warwick

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – What’s the first ski resort to open in Colorado this season? It’s not Steamboat or Vail or Aspen or Breck.

Wolf Creek will open their lifts on weekends only starting Saturday, October 13th.

The ski area got 12 inches of snow on Monday, October 8th and another 10 inches on Wednesday, October 10th.

Treasure Stoke, Bonanza, and Nova lifts will also operate with very early season conditions and obstacles.

Lift tickets for those three runs will be $50 for adults, $33 for seniors, and $27 for children.

The lodge will open with a limited lunch menu, and Pathfinder Bar will open as well. The ski school will be available, as will the Wolf Pup program. Treasure Sports, the Ski Rental, and Boarder Dome will open, too.

A new lift, Charity Jane Express, is in its final stages of construction and will debut sometime this season.

For more, check out the Wolf Creek Ski Area website.

