By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4)– Wednesday is “Walk to School Day” and students needed to bundle up before they headed to class.

More than a dozen Denver schools are encouraging their kids to walk to school or ride a bike, so drivers should beware that more pedestrians will be out and about.

The event is a push to create safer routes for kids walking to school, emphasizing how important it is for youth to be active and to educate everyone on the roadways about pedestrian safety.

To add to the fun, city leaders will be kicking off ‘Walk to School Day’ at Cory Elementary in Denver. The South High School drum line and cheerleaders will be there cheering on pedestrians and bicyclists who take part.

The schools hosting a version of Walk to School Day through the Safe Routes to School Program are:

College View Elementary School

Cory Elementary School Denver Language School

Eagleton Elementary School

Edison Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Highline Academy

Inspire Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

McAuliffe International School

Slavens K-8 School

St. Anne’s Episcopal School

Steele Elementary School

University Park Elementary School

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.