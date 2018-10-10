DENVER (CBS4)– Wednesday is “Walk to School Day” and students needed to bundle up before they headed to class.
More than a dozen Denver schools are encouraging their kids to walk to school or ride a bike, so drivers should beware that more pedestrians will be out and about.
The event is a push to create safer routes for kids walking to school, emphasizing how important it is for youth to be active and to educate everyone on the roadways about pedestrian safety.
To add to the fun, city leaders will be kicking off ‘Walk to School Day’ at Cory Elementary in Denver. The South High School drum line and cheerleaders will be there cheering on pedestrians and bicyclists who take part.
The schools hosting a version of Walk to School Day through the Safe Routes to School Program are:
College View Elementary School
Cory Elementary School Denver Language School
Eagleton Elementary School
Edison Elementary School
Fairview Elementary School
Highline Academy
Inspire Elementary School
Lincoln Elementary School
McAuliffe International School
Slavens K-8 School
St. Anne’s Episcopal School
Steele Elementary School
University Park Elementary School
