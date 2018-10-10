  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– According to the University of Colorado, rates of cervical cancer are increasing at a faster rate than than any other cancer. Now, a vaccine developed to prevent that type of cancer is being expanded to a larger age group.

The Food and Drug Administration has expanded approval for Gardasil, the vaccine for HPV, to anyone between the ages of 9 and 45.

Certain strains of the virus can cause cancer and other diseases. Researchers say the vaccine has done wonders in Australia where every child in school gets the vaccine.

Doctors there predict cervical cancer will be almost nonexistent in the country by 2060.

“In the state of Colorado we see Cervical Cancer rates increasing more than any other cancer, and the main cause of cervical cancer is HPV as an infection, so if we can help prevent that infection through this vaccination, we can help prevent cancer,” said Dr. Sara Wettergreen, Assistant Professor Of Clinical Pharmacy at the University Of Colorado.

The FDA approval should pave the way for most insurance companies to cover the vaccine.

