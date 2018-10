VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Forest Service wants to hear from the public before making a decision whether to allow Vail Mountain to expand its snowmaking operations.

If they approve the project, it would include 262 acres of new snowmaking coverage, 32.5 miles of new snowmaking pipeline, and 14 new valve stations.

The Forest Service will host an open house on the project Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the district office in Minturn.