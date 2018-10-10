DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump has endorsed Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton.

The president tweeted the endorsement on Wednesday morning, stating, “Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2018

Stapleton is going up against Democrat Jared Polis in the Colorado governor’s race.

Stapleton, the Republican State Treasurer, and Polis, the Democratic representative for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, are poles apart on many topics, including health care, immigration and abortion.