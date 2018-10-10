Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Donald Trump, Gubernatorial Race, Jared Polis, Local TV, Walker Stapleton
Walker Stapleton (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Pres. Donald Trump has endorsed Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton.

U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on August 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Oliver Contreras – Pool/Getty Images)

The president tweeted the endorsement on Wednesday morning, stating, “Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado. His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

Walker Stapleton (credit: CBS)

Stapleton is going up against Democrat Jared Polis in the Colorado governor’s race.

Rep. Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

Stapleton, the Republican State Treasurer, and Polis, the Democratic representative for Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, are poles apart on many topics, including health care, immigration and abortion.

(credit CBS)

