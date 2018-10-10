  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Longs Peak, Rocky Mountain National Park, Ryan Albert
(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) — The search for a New Jersey man reported missing in Rocky Mountain National Park has been temporarily suspended due to weather.

Park officials say technical crews searching Longs Peak for 30-year-old Ryan Albert of Marlton, New Jersey, ran into extreme conditions on Tuesday including waist-deep snow drifts, wind, ice, cold temperatures and low visibility. The search was temporarily suspended due to a winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday.

ryan albert1 Search For Missing Climber Suspended Due To Weather

Ryan Albert (credit: CBS)

Park spokeswoman Lindsey Lewis says Thursday’s weather forecast seems to show a bit of improvement, which should allow teams to resume the search.

albert search 1 Search For Missing Climber Suspended Due To Weather

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Albert was last seen in Denver on Oct. 4. Family members reported him overdue on Oct. 5. The four-day search has turned up no clues as to Albert’s whereabouts.

albert search 3 Search For Missing Climber Suspended Due To Weather

(credit: Rocky Mountain National Park)

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s