  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff, Local TV, Loveland Police Department
Larimer County Sheriff (credit: CBS)

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A man who was shot by a sheriff’s deputy following a pursuit in northern Colorado has died.

Authorities say the 25-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was involved in a physical disturbance with a relative in the Red Feather Lakes area Monday morning and left the scene with a handgun before a Larimer County deputy arrived.

The man then came back and refused to follow the deputy’s commands before fleeing in a car. He was run off the road during the pursuit and was shot when he got out of the vehicle with a handgun.

The man died at a hospital Tuesday, and the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

The Loveland Police Department is leading the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s