By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Plan on cloudy skies and periods of drizzle, light rain, and even light snow in the metro area on Wednesday. High temperatures will also be stuck mainly in the mid and upper 30s for the third day in a row. That’s 30 degrees colder than normal for the second week in October.

Any snow in the metro area on Wednesday will produce very little if any accumulation and will be limited to the grass where 1/4″ is possible especially for areas on the west side of town near the base of the foothills.

The snow will be much heavier farther weather in the higher foothills and into the mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory continue through Wednesday evening. Mountain areas west of Vail Pass will see 4-8″ by around 6 p.m. while east Vail Pass it could be slightly less in some areas. Meanwhile above timberline (above 11,500′) there could be more than a foot by Wednesday evening.



Looking ahead to Thursday, most of the day will be dry but a few isolated rain showers are possible from late afternoon through the evening. The morning should be even colder (20s possible in Denver for the first time since April) but then temperatures will climb into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

Friday will be our one and only sunny day of the week. It will also be a bit warmer in the afternoon with highs near 60 degrees.

Then another storm moves in for the weekend with a good chance for rain changing to snow starting Saturday evening. Snow should continue into Sunday morning before drier weather arrives in time for the Broncos game Sunday afternoon. But it sure stays chilly!



It’s still too early to have much confidence in a snowfall forecast but at least 1-4″ for the metro area seems reasonable at this time.

