BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent rain and snow storms have helped firefighters fully contain the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt. The fire started on July 3 and burned more than 12,000 acres.

lake christine fire 4 mike mcmillan lake christine fire pio from wed Lake Christine Fire Now Fully Contained Three Months Later

Three homes were destroyed, hundreds of people were forced to evacuate for weeks, but fortunately no one was hurt.

richard miller and allison sarah marcus Lake Christine Fire Now Fully Contained Three Months Later

Investigators say two people, Allison Marcus and Richard Miller, started the fire by shooting illegal tracer rounds in a shooting range. The Basalt Gun Range was open despite the stage two fire restrictions in that area at the time.

lake christine fire 10pkg transfer frame 270 Lake Christine Fire Now Fully Contained Three Months Later

The gun range later reopened in September.

