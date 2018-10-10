BASALT, Colo. (CBS4) – Recent rain and snow storms have helped firefighters fully contain the Lake Christine Fire in Basalt. The fire started on July 3 and burned more than 12,000 acres.

Three homes were destroyed, hundreds of people were forced to evacuate for weeks, but fortunately no one was hurt.

Investigators say two people, Allison Marcus and Richard Miller, started the fire by shooting illegal tracer rounds in a shooting range. The Basalt Gun Range was open despite the stage two fire restrictions in that area at the time.

The gun range later reopened in September.

