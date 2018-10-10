DENVER (CBS4) – A forensic accountant is accusing Democrat Jared Polis of violating the rules in his quest to become Colorado’s next Governor. Kris Cook, Treasurer of the Denver Republican Party, has filed a campaign finance complaint with the Secretary of State’s office.

She alleges Polis failed to report an investment of up to $25 million from a health care company called BridgeHealth. Cook accuses Polis of profiting from his company in the wake of the passage of the Affordable Health Care Act.

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd looked into Polis’ finances and found he is a managing member, partner, limited partner or director of 26 companies and has direct investments in several businesses.

Secretary of State Communications Director Lynn Bartels says under new state election rules, the Secretary of State’s office has 10 days to conduct an initial review.

Based on the results of that review, she says, the office has three options: It can decide a complaint does not violate campaign finance law and dismiss it; decide a complaint can be fixed and allow the person fix it (the person must prove there was no intentional wrongdoing); or decide more investigation is warranted and perhaps file a complaint with a hearings officer.

Polis for Colorado Spokesperson Mara Sheldon released a statement, saying, “Our campaign has yet to receive any formal notice of a complaint from the Secretary of State’s office. When we do, we will review it at that time.”

You can read the entire 159 page complaint here.