DENVER (CBS4) – Some are calling for a Democratic leader in the State House of Representatives to resign. It stems from two arrests of Aurora Rep. Jovan Melton for domestic violence charges.

Melton was first arrested in 1999 and then again in 2008. In one case, Melton took a plea deal, while the other was dropped.

Melton told Colorado Public Radio he denies any physical violence, but said he was sorry for any anguish he caused the two women.

On Wednesday, the state Democratic Party told CBS4 it has asked Melton to step down.