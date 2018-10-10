BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try a man charged with opening fire on a family, killing a teenage boy and wounding the boy’s mother, brother and another man.

Adams County Judge Don Quick made the decision Tuesday after a two-day hearing to review first-degree murder and other charges filed against Jeremy Webster.

Prosecutors argued that the June 14 shooting in the parking lot of a suburban Denver dentist office stemmed from road rage.

Vaughn Bigelow, Jr., who was 13, was killed. His mother and brother were seriously hurt but survived.

Webster has not entered a plea and remains in jail without bail.

During the hearing, his attorneys questioned police about evidence that Webster was being treated for mental illness at the time of the shooting.

RELATED: Bigelow Family Gifted New Minivan | Community Laces Up For 5k Walk/Run To Help Bigelow Family

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)