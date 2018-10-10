  • CBS4On Air

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has ruled there is enough evidence to try a man charged with opening fire on a family, killing a teenage boy and wounding the boy’s mother, brother and another man.

Adams County Judge Don Quick made the decision Tuesday after a two-day hearing to review first-degree murder and other charges filed against Jeremy Webster.
Prosecutors argued that the June 14 shooting in the parking lot of a suburban Denver dentist office stemmed from road rage.

Vaughn Bigelow, Jr., who was 13, was killed. His mother and brother were seriously hurt but survived.

Webster has not entered a plea and remains in jail without bail.

During the hearing, his attorneys questioned police about evidence that Webster was being treated for mental illness at the time of the shooting.

