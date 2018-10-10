Filed Under:Aspen Park, Highway 285, Icy Roads, Jefferson County, Local TV, South Turkey Creek Road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Icy roads and snowy conditions, combined with drivers traveling too fast for the conditions, are likely to blame for a series of crashes on Highway 285 in Aspen Park on Wednesday morning.

Just after 7 a.m. two RTD buses with a total of 30 passengers were involved in a crash with seven vehicles. One person was rushed to the hospital. No one on board the bus was injured.

There were several other crashes in the area of Highway 285 and South Turkey Creek Road.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating.

