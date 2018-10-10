FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A church in Fort Collins will be able to keep its lockers for the homeless, but with some restrictions.

The Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship has been providing lockers for the homeless as a safe place to store their belongings for the last few years.

But the idea has been met with some fierce opposition from neighbors.

The Fort Collins City Council voted to make some changes to the program on Tuesday.

Now, people will only be allowed to access the lockers between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. A church employee must be on site to supervise the locker visitation.

It’s not the only service the church provides, every Friday the Fort Collins Mennonite Fellowship serves a hot meal to the homeless.