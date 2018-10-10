Election judge Ed Wingfield of Denver, Colorado accepts ballots outside the Denver Elections Division offices on November 8, 2016. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

By Raetta Holdman

DENVER (CBS4)– Ballots for the Nov. 6 election will hit the mail on Oct. 15 but the Secretary of State’s office has already posted sample ballots from across the state.

LINK: Sample Ballot

You just have to enter your county, city and street address to get a look at your ballot. Some are very long, like Denver’s which will be one of the longest ballots that City & County has ever sent. Others are far shorter.

A review of the ballots finds a number of local issues including school funding across the state, concerns about broadband in rural areas, a number of cities trying to legalize the sale and production of recreational marijuana and an urban flooding and drainage issue in the metro area.

If you prefer to vote in person, early voting centers open on Oct. 22. Also, vote in person on Election Day, Nov. 6.

You can register to vote and vote all the way through Election Day.

If you do vote by mail, remember those ballots must ARRIVE by Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Postmarks do not matter.

Raetta Holdman is a veteran newscast producer. She’s been with CBS4 for more than 25 years, coordinating events — large and small — from the control room. Contact her by clicking here.