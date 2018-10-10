  • CBS4On Air

Gwen Hansen-Vigil (left) and Vincent Orlando (right) (credit: CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The principal and athletic director at Eaglecrest High School in Centennial are on paid leave. Gwen Hansen-Vigil and Vincent Orlando are accused of letting an ineligible student play in four football games last year.

The district says the Hansen-Vigil and Orlando knew the student shouldn’t have been play, but chose not to do anything.

Hansen-Vigil will not be allowed to oversee any sports for a year. Orlando will be on probation for a year.

The Colorado High School Activities Association reports all athletic programs at Eaglecrest are on probation.

