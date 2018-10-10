Filed Under:Bradley Roby, Denver Broncos, Local TV, Vance Joseph

By Romi Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– The question this week at Denver Broncos headquarters has been, “where in the world is Bradley Roby?” After a rough outing in New York on Sunday, Roby was absent for a team meeting on Monday. On Wednesday, Roby clarified why he was missing.

“I wasn’t feeling well. I reached out to team doctors and let them know what was going on. Somehow that didn’t get communicated to the right people. On my part, I communicated. They knew where I was. To my knowledge, people thought I just didn’t show, and that’s not true at all. Just a communication error,” Roby said on Wednesday.

roby tilt up catch drill sunday Where In The World Is Bradley Roby? Now We Have Answers

Bradley Roby (credit: CBS)

Monday’s mishap wasn’t the first time this week we found ourselves asking, “where in the world is Bradley Roby?” The day before, it was asked a few times, as Roby’s mistakes played a hand in three of the Jets touchdowns.

roby walking 116 Where In The World Is Bradley Roby? Now We Have Answers

Bradley Roby (credit: CBS)

“Last game I didn’t have a good game. I didn’t perform well – I sucked actually. Only a few plays here and there, but at corner, everything is under a microscope. I just have to win my battles and not let the team down. I just want to keep grinding and keep getting better,” Roby said

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Roby will start on Sunday against the Rams, despite his performance against the Jets.

gettyimages 1050856166 Where In The World Is Bradley Roby? Now We Have Answers

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 07: Robby Anderson #11 of the New York Jets scores a 35 yard touchdown against Bradley Roby #29 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 07, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“Roby didn’t play his best on Sunday, that’s obvious. He played pretty good the week before. We have to get him back and keep coaching him. He’s ours. He’s our guy, so we’ll get him back to playing good football.”

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.

