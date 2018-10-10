By Ben Warwick

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado Springs firefighter is in police custody, accused of sexual exploitation of a child.

Robert Patrick Stambaugh was arrested Wednesday without incident. He’s facing a third-degree felony sexual exploitation charge.

Very few details, including his picture, are available now.

Stambaugh has been employed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department since 1986 and is currently assigned as a Firefighter/Paramedic.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.