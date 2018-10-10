  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado Task Force One, Hurricane Florence, Hurricane Michael, Jefferson County, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Ben Warwick

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s main relief force, Task Force One, is now on alert to help relief efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael, just weeks after deploying to North Carolina to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

The team has been ordered to plan for a possible activation order, which means it is prepared to leave on little notice, if needed.

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Panama City, Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane.

Emergency crews are still surveying damage from the storm. One person has been reported to have died in the storm thus far.

Ben Warwick is an Assignment Editor at CBS4 and is a native Coloradan. He loves sports, particularly baseball, and telling stories from around the state. Connect with him on Twitter @BenCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s