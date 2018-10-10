By Ben Warwick

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado’s main relief force, Task Force One, is now on alert to help relief efforts in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael, just weeks after deploying to North Carolina to help victims of Hurricane Florence.

The team has been ordered to plan for a possible activation order, which means it is prepared to leave on little notice, if needed.

Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF-1) tonight was placed on alert for possible deployment to #HurricaneMichael. The team has been ordered to plan for a possible activation order, which means being prepared to leave on little notice, if needed. pic.twitter.com/WgLFnDogDp — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 11, 2018

Hurricane Michael made landfall near Panama City, Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane.

Emergency crews are still surveying damage from the storm. One person has been reported to have died in the storm thus far.

