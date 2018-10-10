BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder police are investigating two incidents involving groups of men assaulting or menacing women with a gun — including one where a woman was choked and forced into a car.

On Oct. 4, shortly before midnight, a woman left a party and was walking near 20th and Mariposa Avenue.

A man came up behind her, choked her and forced her into the backseat of a white vehicle similar to a Subaru SUV, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The woman told police a man in the backseat displayed a handgun in his waistband and said, “Just let me do what I want.” There were a total of three men in the vehicle.

After approximately 10 minutes of driving around, the men heard what sounded like sirens and let the victim go.

The two suspects in the front seat are described as white men between the age of 18 and 22. The driver had shoulder length blond curly hair. Police released a composite of the man in the backseat.

Two days later, on Oct. 6, a group of women left a party and were walking northbound on 11th Street just past Pennsylvania Avenue between midnight at 1:30 a.m.

A vehicle pulled up to the group and the front seat passenger asked them where they were going “because they were coming with them,” police said.

When the women told the men to leave them alone, the front seat passenger displayed a handgun and racked the slide. The vehicle then drove off northbound on 11th Street.

The women said there were three to four suspects in the vehicle. The front seat passenger is described as a white male, in his early to mid-20s with dark hair.

Police released an image of a vehicle similar to the one involved in this incident.

Detectives have been working with the victims since they contacted police.

Boulder police have increased patrol in and around University Hill.

Anyone who may have additional information on this case should call Detective Kurt Foster at 303-441-4329. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.