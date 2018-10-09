Filed Under:Def Leppard, Devo, Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Stevie Nicks, The Cure
Promotional portrait of the British rock band Def Leppard, circa 1985. L-R: Steve Clark, Rick Savage, Joe Elliott, Pete Willis, Rick Allen. (Photo by Mercury Records/Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Getty Images)

(CNN) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its nominees for induction into the 2019 class, and it’s a mix of new and old candidates.

gettyimages 1520149 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 Nominees Include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo And Janet Jackson

SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 24: The rock band Devo performs under colored stage lights at Tony Hawk’s Boom Boom Huck Jam show on October 24, 2002 in San Diego, California. The Huck Jam features skateboard, bicycle, and motorcycle stunts with live rock music and DJ sounds. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

It’s the first time Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Todd Rundgren have made the list.

gettyimages 53208346 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 Nominees Include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo And Janet Jackson

American pop and rock singer Stevie Nicks (of the group Fleetwood Mac) sings into a microphone onstage as she holds a rose against her chest, early 1990s. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Rapper LL Cool J and the group Kraftwerk have made the list four times before.

gettyimages 2278817 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 Nominees Include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo And Janet Jackson

LL Cool J being interviewed at SonicNet. Photo: Scott Gries/Getty Images

Other nominees this year are Janet Jackson, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Cure and The Zombies.

gettyimages 50891965 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 Nominees Include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo And Janet Jackson

WASHINGTON D.C. – MAY 22: Robert Smith and his band the Cure perform at the 2004 HFStival on May 22, 2004 in Washington D.C.. (Photo by David S. Holloway/Getty Images)

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

gettyimages 56050398 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2019 Nominees Include Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Devo And Janet Jackson

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – AUGUST 14: Janet Jackson performs to a full house at the WestpacTrust Centre in Christchurch Friday night.Jacksons concert is the first on her New Zealand tour. (Photo by Simon Baker/Getty Images)

Fan will once again have the opportunity to vote for their favorites.

They can visit Rockhall.com through December 9 to cast votes for who they believe to be most deserving of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied, along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.

Inductees will be announced in December. The 2019 induction ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29 and broadcast on HBO and SiriusXM.

Ticket information will be announced in January.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

