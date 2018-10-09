Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval office of the White House October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. - Nikki Haley resigned Tuesday as the US ambassador to the United Nations, in the latest departure from President Donald Trump's national security team. Meeting Haley in the Oval Office, Trump said that Haley had done a "fantastic job" and would leave at the end of the year. (credit: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER (CBS4)– Some of Colorado’s Republican congressmen are reacting to United Nation’s Ambassador Nikky Haley’s resignation on Tuesday morning.

“I have given everything I’ve got these last eight years,” she said, referring to her six years as South Carolina governor as well as her time at the U.N. “And I do think it’s good to rotate in other people who can put that same energy and power into it.”

Haley made the announcement with Pres. Donald Trump by her side. Her resignation blindsided many administration officials and stirring speculation in the White House and beyond about the timing and reasons for the latest Trump shake-up just weeks before the November midterm elections.

Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted that “Because of @nikkihaley’s leadership, the United States has a powerful voice again at the United Nations. She’s been an incredible partner to work closely with on carrying out the Administration’s maximum pressure doctrine on North Korea.”

Because of @nikkihaley's leadership, the United States has a powerful voice again at the United Nations. She’s been an incredible partner to work closely with on carrying out the Administration’s maximum pressure doctrine on North Korea. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) October 9, 2018

Rep. Doug Lamborn tweeted “Thank you Ambassador @nikkihaley for your incredible leadership. You’ve done tremendous work representing America at the United Nations!”