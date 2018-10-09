  • CBS4On Air

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval office of the White House October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

DENVER (CBS4)– Some of Colorado’s Republican congressmen are reacting to United Nation’s Ambassador Nikky Haley’s resignation on Tuesday morning.

“I have given everything I’ve got these last eight years,” she said, referring to her six years as South Carolina governor as well as her time at the U.N. “And I do think it’s good to rotate in other people who can put that same energy and power into it.”

Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations looks on during a meeting with US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Haley made the announcement with Pres. Donald Trump by her side. Her resignation blindsided many administration officials and stirring speculation in the White House and beyond about the timing and reasons for the latest Trump shake-up just weeks before the November midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nikki Haley, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations in the Oval office of the White House on October 9, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Sen. Cory Gardner tweeted that “Because of @nikkihaley’s leadership, the United States has a powerful voice again at the United Nations. She’s been an incredible partner to work closely with on carrying out the Administration’s maximum pressure doctrine on North Korea.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn tweeted “Thank you Ambassador @nikkihaley for your incredible leadership. You’ve done tremendous work representing America at the United Nations!”

