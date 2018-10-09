By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve all been told that being active pays off. Now, there’s an app for that! You can earn discounts on coffee, beer and more just for walking.

The app is called “Jaywalk,” and it’s based in Colorado. You are rewarded for walking or running. You earn a dollar in credit for each mile.

These days, Nicole Smith ‘Jaywalks’. The banking executive is using the new app and stepping into savings.

“I’m selecting Jaywalk, the little running person,” she showed CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

That’s what the app icon looks like. It tracks Nicole’s physical activity through her iPhone Health app. For every mile she moves, she earns a dollar in what is called JayCoin.

“So this is encouraging me to get out there,” she said.

Nicole can redeem her credits for discounts on things like coffee. Dazbog Coffee in Cherry Creek is one of about 50 Jaywalk merchants.

“It supports the local community and the local businesses,” said Dazbog President, Leonid Yuffa.

At Dazbog, JayCoin gives customers more java.

“You can order a medium vanilla latte, and it will give you a large,” Yuffa explained.

The Jaywalk app was designed and tested in Colorado.

“It’s like Pokemon Go for adults,” said Andrea Johnson, Creative Director for Jaywalk.

And she said starting Jaywalk in Denver makes sense.

“People in Colorado are already pretty active and everybody here really likes to support their communities,” Johnson said.

Jaywalk isn’t for hoarders.

“Use it or lose it,” warned Nicole.

The dollars earned reset daily. For Nicole, that’s just incentive to stay active every day.

Right now, Jaywalk merchants include breweries, restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms, but Johnson said they are always looking for new vendors.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 since 1984. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.