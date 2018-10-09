(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Cherry Creek? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger destination to a sushi bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Cherry Creek, using both Yelp data and special data to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Cherry Cricket

Topping the list is local staple and burger joint Cherry Cricket. Located at 2641 E. Second Ave., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 2,245 reviews on Yelp.

This spot allows you to build your own burger or sandwich by picking out the type of meat you want and then selecting toppings. It also has options like the Athens Sub (with gyro meat, feta, provolone, olives, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, tzatziki sauce and herb vinaigrette on a hoagie roll) and the Grande Burrito (with Spanish rice, beans, pork green chili, and either chicken or shredded beef). (See the menu here.)

Yelper Tommy T., who reviewed it on June 17, wrote, “This burger place is great, the burgers are perfectly charred and taste delicious. Another great thing to point out is their buns are good quality and they hold the burger together well.”

2. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar

Next up is Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, which offers burgers, salads, cocktails and more. Situated at 240 Milwaukee St., the local favorite has earned 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp. The growing chain also features beer, wine, cocktails and spiked shakes.

On the menu, you’ll see burgers such as the Smokehouse (with pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, onion straws and apple-bacon barbecue sauce), the Pittsburgher (American cheese, shoestring fries, spicy garlic ketchup, lettuce, tomato and red onion) and the Sam I Am Burger (American cheese, over-easy fried egg, rosemary ham and pesto).

Yelp reviewer Mr B. said, “Best burger I’ve had in years. The fries were delicious. The Bad Daddy sauce was excellent. Service was stellar. Management checked in and was very kind. Don’t pass this place up!”

3. Fortune Wok to Table

Fortune Wok to Table is another top choice. Yelpers give the casual Chinese restaurant, located at 2817 E. Third Ave., five stars out of 122 reviews.

The eatery offers two separate menus, one downstairs and another for its upstairs dining area. The first-floor menu features handmade pork dumplings with onion and soy sauce and Shanghainese Street Curry with steak, cabbage, carrots, ginger and green onion. The second-floor menu has dishes like Jiang Ginger Pork Ribs, which are sautéed with ginger and complemented with green onions, and the Salt and Pepper Prawns prepared dry-style.

Daniel G., who reviewed it on Aug. 28, wrote, “I tried the street noodles and pan-fried pork dumplings. I haven’t been this stoked on a new restaurant in quite some time — will be back ASAP to try everything else. Hands down the best Asian food I’ve had in Denver!”

4. True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen, a New American eatery with an extensive menu of vegetarian offerings, is another high-traffic go-to. With four stars out of 1,045 Yelp reviews, the restaurant group’s Denver outpost (2800 E. Second Ave., Suite 101) has developed a local fan base.

Its menu is focused on seasonal fare with dishes like the Moroccan Chicken (mission fig, heirloom carrot, chickpeas, olives, spinach, chermoula and Greek yogurt), the Spicy Panang Curry bowl (sweet potatoes, pole beans, bok choy, carrot and Thai basil in a coconut shrimp broth) and the Fennel Chicken Sausage pizza (crushed DiNapoli tomatoes, roasted fennel and scamorza).

Jayme N., who visited the restaurant on Aug. 14, said, “Beautiful interior with exposed kitchen so you can see it all; the menu is loaded with healthy options and the food is very flavorful and refreshing. For the pickier eaters, there’s a delicious simple grass-fed burger, but I recommend the Korean Noodle Salad for its complex, wonderful blend of flavors.”

5. Hasu Sushi & Grill

Article provided by Hoodline.