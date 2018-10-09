LARIMER COUNTY (Colo.)- If you’re looking for a new camper cabin, check out the two up for auction by Larimer County.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources says the two cabins are the Madrona Point Cabin and Bear Claw Cabin.

They are part of 15 they rent out in Hermit Park and sit next to the Moose Meadow Trail.

The park has a neighboring conservation easement, and the two cabins sit on that property which is not permitted so the cabins need to be moved.

Both of the cabins were built in the late 1970s from a log cabin kit of unknown origin.

They are both one-room cabins roughly 20.5 feet long by 17 feet wide with outside decks.

There is more information on the cabins at the auction website.

Bidding closes on October 18th.