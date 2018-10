DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. John Hickenlooper was all smiles seconds before he got a flu shot on Tuesday.

“Oh, my gosh. That was so easy,” said Hickenlooper right after.

Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne joined the governor in getting protected from the flu this season.

Some experts predict this could be another bad flu season and recommend everyone get a flu vaccine.

There are already documented cases of the flu in Colorado.