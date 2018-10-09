DENVER (CBS4) – A forensic accountant is accusing Democrat Jared Polis of breaking the law in his quest to become Colorado’s next Governor. Kris Cook, a member of the Denver Republican Party, has filed a campaign finance complaint with the Secretary of State’s office.

She alleges Polis failed to report an investment of up to $25 million from a health care company called BridgeHealth. Cook accuses Polis of profiting from his companies in the wake of the passage of the Affordable Health Care Act.

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd looked into Polis’ finances and found he has management positions in 26 companies.

Polis told us during a debate with Republican challenger Walker Stapleton that he has a blind trust and that a government ethics committee approved it.

The complaint, filed by former Republican Secretary of State Scott Gessler who is representing Cook, wants Polis to correct the information within five days.

