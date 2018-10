AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police closed Interstate 225 between 6th and Colfax Avenues Tuesday night for a possible pipe bomb.

#TrafficAlert

There is a full closure on I-225 between E. 6th Ave. and E. 17th Ave. Traffic is being diverted off the highway while police investigate a possible pipe bomb. PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA! We will update here as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ngZg2Z7wBz — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 10, 2018

The Adams County Bomb Squad was called into help investigate. Police ask the public to stay away from the area.

Any further details have not been released.