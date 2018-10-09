By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – When Esquire Fabricare abruptly closed this summer, hundreds of people never got their clothes back. All of Esquire’s locations shut down, their phones have been disconnected, and website was taken offline.

“We understand the attachment people have to their clothing, and we saw an opportunity to step in and help out,” said Mike Poeschal, general manager of Revolution Cleaners.

He says they wanted to help, so someone from their team reached out to Esquire’s lawyers and arraigned a deal to buy everyone’s clothing that has been locked up.

“When Revolution Cleaners heard that customers had their clothes trapped at Esquire as the company closed, we wanted to help,” said Poeschal. “We reached out to Esquire and offered to pay all the outstanding balances on behalf of those customers whose clothes hadn’t been returned. Revolution will be reuniting the clothes with their owners at no charge.”

Revolution has begun the process of reaching out to customers and returning their clothing, but many articles don’t have contact information.

“We only have the contact info from Esquire, and unfortunately some of that is incomplete. So absolutely, if the story gets out there, and we’re able to return more clothes that’s even better,” Poeschal told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

He says sure, part of this decision is business. But in the end they just want to help.

“If we are able to pick up a customer from this, great. If nothing comes of it at least we did the right thing and made some people happy.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.