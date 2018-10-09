DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado state leaders launched a campaign to help stop drugged driving. The campaign titled “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” is in response to the rising number of drug-impaired drivers in Colorado and across the country.

Gov. John Hickenlooper joined the Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at the state capitol on Tuesday.

They spoke about the dangers and consequences of drugged driving.

“The argument I make, relentlessly, to the social circles of young people that I run into with my job and through my son is if you’ve had anything, any kind of THC in your system you shouldn’t be driving. If you had half a beer, you shouldn’t be driving,” Hickenlooper said.

NHTSA Deputy Heidi King also spoke of Colorado’s prevention and enforcement efforts since recreational marijuana was legalized.