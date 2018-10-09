By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer this week for Xfinity Monday Live at The ViewHouse Centennial.

The Broncos are coming off a Week 5 loss to the New York Jets which prompted a players-only meeting on Monday according to Marshall.

“We all had a players-only meeting as far as the defense goes,” said Marshall. “The defense we met together and we talked some things out. We even had a team meeting where Vance wanted our feedback as well on what’s going on and what we need. I think we still have time to turn things around and I’m glad we’re having these meetings right now because we all don’t want to feel the same way we felt last year.”

Last season the Broncos lost eight games in a row, and Marshall is hoping that the Broncos can put a stop to their current three-game losing streak before it spirals out of control.

“We’ve lost three in a row and the buck has to stop somewhere. We thought it was a very winnable game in New York and we just didn’t come out to play. We’ve never been rushed on like that, so it’s very frustrating. We have to come together. We have to change something. We have to change something.”

Despite the disappointing stretch of football Marshall is confident the Broncos will not fold.

“One thing about us, we play hard. I don’t think anybody can sit there and say, ‘they have a lack of effort’ or anything like that. We play hard, we just have to execute better.”

The Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

