ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A climber injured after falling from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park last year is recovering — even helping in the search for a missing hiker on Longs Peak.

Quinn Brett fell from the nose of El Capitan last winter. Now she has physical therapy once a week in Englewood.

While she says she’s not an inspiration, she does want others to know being disabled doesn’t mean being incapable.

Brett is speaking with other accomplished athletes from the outdoor world about wilderness medicine and survival.

The talk, called “Untamed: Wilderness as Medicine, Medicine in Wilderness,” will be held at the Colorado Mountain Club in Golden on Nov. 7.