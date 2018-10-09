Filed Under:El Capitan, Local TV, quinn brett, Untamed: Wilderness as Medicine Medicine in Wilderness, Yosemite National Park
(credit: Quinn Brett)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A climber injured after falling from El Capitan in Yosemite National Park last year is recovering — even helping in the search for a missing hiker on Longs Peak.

climber2 Ambitious Colorado Climber Recovers From Fall, Co Hosts Untamed Talk

(credit: Quinn Brett)

Quinn Brett fell from the nose of El Capitan last winter. Now she has physical therapy once a week in Englewood.

el capitan fall 6pkg transfer frame 591 Ambitious Colorado Climber Recovers From Fall, Co Hosts Untamed Talk

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Quinn Brett. (credit: CBS)

While she says she’s not an inspiration, she does want others to know being disabled doesn’t mean being incapable.

el capitan fall 6pkg transfer frame 1161 Ambitious Colorado Climber Recovers From Fall, Co Hosts Untamed Talk

(credit: Quinn Brett)

Brett is speaking with other accomplished athletes from the outdoor world about wilderness medicine and survival.

The talk, called “Untamed: Wilderness as Medicine, Medicine in Wilderness,” will be held at the Colorado Mountain Club in Golden on Nov. 7.

