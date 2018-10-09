  • CBS4On Air

Site of now-closed Whole Foods at 11th Avenue and Emerson Street. (credit: Whole Foods Site Rezoning Presentation Facebook page)

DENVER (CBS4) – Community members are meeting about possible redevelopment of the old Whole Foods in at 11th Avenue and Emerson Street in Capitol Hill. The owner of the property wants to turn it into a mixed use building.

The building could include retail and residences. There’s also a proposal to rezone the property to be five stories high instead of three.

The owner is scheduled to meet with neighbors Tuesday evening at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church at 915 E. 9th Avenue to discuss the idea before moving forward with the project.

The meeting will starts at 6 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m.

